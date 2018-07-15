Monsoon Session of Parliament: Why legislative business may take a hit

In the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins Wednesday, Rajya Sabha members for the first time will be able to speak in the all 22 scheduled languages listed in the Constitution following a provision for the simultaneous interpretation services. But it looks nearly certain that our MPs would not be listening to any.

The penultimate session of the 16th Lok Sabha, unless the Opposition and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reach a rapprochement, is set to be a washout. Disruptions are likely to be frequent during the session’s 18 sittings. The Narendra Modi ...