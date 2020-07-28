Mood turns dark

The mood of the investor community globally has turned dark, alongside a gloomier outlook for the world economy. Doubts about the American economy in particular have resurfaced, as states across the southern belt of the US report record high new cases of Covid-19 almost daily.

This has combined in many minds with the steady uptick in tensions between the world’s two largest economies to create expectations of weak growth or at best uncertain conditions for the foreseeable future. The US-China trade war has now expanded into several other domains, including through the arrest this ...