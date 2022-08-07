'Moonlighting' officially

Food ordering and delivery platform has broken new ground in human resource (HR) practices by introducing a “moonlighting policy” that allows its full-time employees to take up jobs after work hours subject to certain guidelines and restrictions. The chief of these is that the after-work-hours gig cannot have a conflict of interest with the employee’s full-time job. Nor can it impact productivity. The idea reflects a practical recognition of the changing nature of white-collar jobs, especially in the fluid IT and e-commerce industries, where asymmetric work hours, such as for those working in global back-offices or engineers, leave employees with large stacks of free time on their hands. This is also true for those who work fixed hours or shifts. At the same time, corporations, now permanently in cost-saving mode, have been increasingly outsourcing large amounts of white-collar work as part-time gigs. The combination of white-collar employees with time to spare or in need of extra income, and corporations increasingly creating space for gig workers has inevitably resulted in an expansion of moonlighting that is rarely acknowledged.





ALSO READ: Swiggy announces moonlighting policy that allows employees side gigs