Moral considerations and profit maximisation

In March 1971, about a 100 employees of Polaroid demonstrated in front of their corporate headquarters. They ceremonially burnt several cameras. This group called itself the Polaroid Revolutionary Workers Movement (PRWM).

It was led by two black American employees. The PRWM had a three point agenda: It wanted Polaroid to exit South Africa completely; it wanted the company to issue a statement that condemned apartheid; it wanted Polaroid’s profits from its South African operations to be donated to support African liberation movements. At that point of time, the American ...