More dark clouds over trade

If you thought that the international trade system had been endangered by severe blows in the recent period — thus creating additional impediments and risks as countries are fighting to contain the Covid recession and set a fledgling recovery in motion — then brace for the impact of additional shocks and sources of friction that will at best create new strains in the system and at worst ignite new trade wars.

Instead of all countries putting their act together to intensify international collaboration in order to fight the global recession more efficiently, we have been ...