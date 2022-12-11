JUST IN
Modi, the mask, ideology
Let's get graphic
Wealth & inequality as derivatives of time
A more interesting election ahead
Quantum computing: Progress amidst hype
Defence industry perks up: India's decades-old ambition and its paradoxes
A new legislation for women's representation: The need of the hour
Capital gains tax: A capital conundrum
Net zero transition for $7 trillion
A difficult year with worse to follow
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Modi, the mask, ideology
Business Standard

More sectors under RoDTEP, but refund issues remain

Exports under advance authorisation scheme and by export-oriented units, units in special economic zones and manufacturing goods in bonded warehouses are excluded from the scheme

Topics
Exports | Commerce ministry | RoDTEP scheme

TNC Rajagopalan 

TNC Rajagopalan

In an overdue and welcome move, the commerce ministry has expanded the scope of RoDTEP (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products) scheme by including the exports made from the chemical sector (Chapters 28 and 29) Pharmaceuticals sector (Chapter 30) and articles made of iron and steel (Chapter 73).

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Exports

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 19:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.