Mourinho era dispelled

Uppermost on the minds of many Manchester United fans will be the thought that, whew, aren't we glad it's over. They will be thinking, of course, of the Jose Mourinho era, a dire passage for a very big football club. In his two and a half seasons at Old Trafford, Mourinho managed to create an atmosphere so toxic, for the most part, that all news issuing from the red side of Manchester seemed ill tidings.

That might sound unfair but isn't. All that the soi-disant 'Special One' could harvest were three titles, by his reckoning, that is. The high point of the ...