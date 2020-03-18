Move from debt to equity, but gradually

I started out writing on another topic to avoid adding to the deluge of comments on the COVID–19 nightmare. However, since this is the hottest topic in town, I decided to write about how I, as a person and professional, am reacting to this development. For one, I am afraid, but not paralysed. In 2015, I had come down with swine flu.

I distinctly remember the wave of fear that swept through me till a doctor friend calmed me down. He asked me to rest at home and stay hydrated. I was prescribed some medicines, and my spouse was given a precautionary dose. I remember a reasonably ...