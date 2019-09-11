Moving to the Edge

Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled “smart” gadgets are now so ubiquitous that we often forget that our everyday coffee machines, TVs, lights, cars and virtual assistantsare now capable of “talking” to each other — working behind the scenes to make our personal lives easier.

Even on the business front, these webs of interconnected devices generating massive volumes of data, combined with the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), are ushering in the fourth industrial revolution. We’ve witnessed the migration of computing power and storage from ...