MP seeks to punish officials for delay in approvals; some experts unhappy

A law imposing penal provisions on government officers for delaying industrial approvals beyond a statutory timeline is touted as a novel concept to woo investors.

While there are several laws and rules framed by states for time-bound approval processes, experts say results of these measures have been mixed. How well the latest initiative — mooted through The Madhya Pradesh Time-Bound Clearance Bill 2020 — works will depend on how well the new law is implemented, they add. “The permits process has long been the bane of the Indian industry,” says Rajat Sethi, ...