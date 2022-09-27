JUST IN
Giorgia Meloni: Will Italy rock the boat?
RSS-Muslim leader meet: Reaching out with a message of harmony
Covid isn't over
In the margin
Populist instincts: Jharkhand's march towards provincialism
Telecom Bill: Innovation-unfriendly provisions must be revised
Carlsen vs Niemann: Cheating on chessboard
Rational expectations: Downside risks to growth are increasing
Reducing air pollution: Stubble burning needs economic solutions
Listing gains for NGOs
You are here: Home » Opinion » Editorial » Editorials
Reducing govt spending holds the key to fixing India's inflation worries
Symptoms of climate change are real
Business Standard

MPC meeting: Prudent policy path need of the hour

RBI should review its currency management

Topics
RBI monetary policy | Indian Economy | Business Standard Editorial Comment

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

The economic outlook has worsened since the August meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Decision making for the rate-setting committee, however, would be relatively straightforward this time as it begins the policy review today. The committee is widely expected to increase the policy repo rate. Although analysts expect it to increase the rate by 35-50 basis points, the committee would do well to opt for the upper end of the band because of a variety of reasons. A lower than 50 basis point hike at this stage would reflect reluctance on the part of the committee to take action against sustained high inflation. The inflation rate has been above the RBI’s tolerance band for eight months and is unlikely to come down quickly.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RBI monetary policy

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 22:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.