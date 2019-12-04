Mr Bajaj does BJP a good turn

Senior industry leader Rahul Bajaj has posed an important question for the Narendra Modi government. Why is industry afraid of speaking out on the government’s economic policies? Why is there an atmosphere of fear under the Modi regime so much so that industry leaders are reluctant to make critical comments about the government? In comparison, the same industry was not afraid of asking questions about government policies when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister, Mr Bajaj has noted.

The Modi government has taken the observations made by Mr Bajaj quite seriously. Home Minister ...