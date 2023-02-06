Musharraf's fatal dalliance

The relatively benign obituaries of Pervez Musharraf may have been influenced by the grave economic crisis in the country he ruled as military chief and president for nine years (1999-2008). Unemployment and inflation are at record highs, forex reserves are sufficient to cover three weeks’ worth of imports and a bailout from the International Monetary Fund — Pakistan’s 22nd in over 60 years — is stalled on unfulfilled conditions. Musharraf’s death in Dubai on February 5 offers a reminder that he presided over a period of relatively rapid economic growth, an improvement in Pakistan’s human development indicators, and a near rapprochement with India. These achievements, such as they are, must be set against the fact that his rule had contributed in no small measure to the political and economic turmoil confronting both Pakistan and India-Pakistan relations.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 22:43 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU