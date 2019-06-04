Musk's mega bet

SpaceX’s Starlink project has kicked up a controversy even though it is still in the early pilot stage. The concept of delivering Internet services via saturation satellite coverage is innovative, and could positively disrupt global data transfer capacity and coverage.

But it also will cause lots of light and radio pollution and may pose a serious potential hazard in terms of space debris. Astronomers claim that Starlink may render astronomical equipment worth billions useless, or at the least, severely impair the efficiency of both visual telescopes and radio telescopes. The scale ...