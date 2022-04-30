Mutually assured detention

School kids are super smart these days. But even if they weren’t, they’d tell you at once what the so-called MAD doctrine in international strategic affairs means. It is Mutually Assured Destruction.

Where if one nation uses a nuclear weapon against the other, the retaliation will come with three and so on. Because both warring parties are convinced of this mutually assured destruction (MAD), they keep the peace. The logic has kept the peace among big powers for 75 years now, never mind that Vladimir Putin has been checking the outer limits of that restraint ...