Narendra Modi Stadium: Is this megalomania or insecurity?

Modern political leaders rarely memorialise themselves in their own lifetime. It is usually left to their successors to honour them by naming airports, hospitals and other public buildings after them.

So it is surprising that someone as astute as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allowed the "largest cricket stadium in the world" in Ahmedabad, to be renamed after him. Earlier, it was christened after another son of Gujarat as the Sardar Patel Cricket Stadium. It is incomprehensible on the face of it that someone who has publicly berated the Nehru-Gandhi family for restricting the ...