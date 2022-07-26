By launching a composite portal to provide agricultural marketing-related services through a single digital platform, the government has addressed a major lacuna that hindered the electronic National Agricultural Market (e-NAM) from serving as a unified pan-Indian bazaar for agricultural goods. Termed aptly the “Platform of Platforms” (POP), this facility would enable buyers and sellers to carry out trade across states without going through mandis run by agricultural produce marketing committees (APMCs) under the state marketing laws. Little wonder, therefore, that over 40 entities promptly joined the POP to provide essential services like quality assaying and certification; grading, sorting and packaging; warehousing; finance and insurance; and advisories on weather, crop forecasting, technical knowhow and prices. Even logistics and transportation facilities are available through this platform. It has, indeed, been the absence of such an integrated facility that has till now restricted trading through e-NAM largely to deals within the same mandis or among mandis of the same district or state. The inter-state deals, for which the e-NAM has specifically been created, have been too few.

