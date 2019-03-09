Natural selection in verbs

Recently at a friend’s place, I encountered Beowulf, an Old English epic poem written probably between the 8th century and the 11th century.

Understanding it was tough, even with translations — and tougher for someone like me who would rather read a graphic novel (and I do not mean children comics) than diving into classic or modern literature. I failed miserably, but the arduous 20-minute journey into Beowulf sparked a curiosity: Why words either evolve or get lost? Why words like “swelce (also)” and “findan (to find)” don’t exist anymore? ...