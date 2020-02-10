Nature's revenge

Call it the revenge of the bug. The new coronavirus, named 2019-nCoV, has done to the Chinese economy what US President Donald Trump could not do.

It has wreaked havoc on the world’s second-largest economy, grinding it to a halt, shutting down its cities, and isolating its people. Today, we are seeing perhaps the largest effort ever to contain the spread of this infection — Chinese President Xi Jinping called it a people’s war on the virus. But the worrying question is this: With over 600 deaths and over 31,000 people infected in just about a month, how long will it last? ...