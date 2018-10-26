Nature vs humans vs development

This week, while crossing Bhimtal on the drive down from Almora in Uttarakhand, I commented on how the once-sleepy village around the lakefront had morphed into a crowded, tourist destination. “Indeed it has,” said taxi driver Ashok Singh, who turned out to be from Bhimtal. “It used to be surrounded by jungles till 20-odd years ago — but the growing demand from tourists and real estate developers has made Bhimtal a wonderful place to live today,” he added.

I covered my nose to avoid inhaling exhaust fumes as we crawled to a standstill amid heavy traffic and ...