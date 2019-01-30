NDA got more taxes from individuals than UPA

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under Narendra Modi has presented five Budgets so far. How do they compare with those presented by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government under Manmohan Singh in two stints? UPA-I had five Budgets from Palaniappan Chidambaram and UPA-II had four Budgets from Pranab Mukherjee and one from Mr Chidambaram.

All the five Budgets under Mr Modi’s NDA were presented by Arun Jaitley. The revised numbers for his fifth Budget are not yet available, but the deviations from the Budget Estimates to be seen on February 1, hopefully, ...