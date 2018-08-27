NDA vs UPA: A scorecard

One of the central themes in the Prime Minister’s Independence Day speech was the claim that India made better progress under his NDA government than under the previous UPA regime. The PM spoke with oratorical passion.

But is he correct? Or was this braggadocio? Let’s start with the economy. The recently released back series GDP figures show that percentage growth under UPA-1 (8.87) and UPA-2 (7.65) was higher than the first four years of NDA-2 (7.35). Twice during UPA years growth crossed 10 per cent (2007-08 and 2010-11), making growth in the UPA decade 8.12 per cent. ...