Need a balanced approach

The season 2021-22 (October-September) and the subsequent period till now have proved to be a watershed for the Indian sector. From being a perpetual seeker of government support and bailout packages for its survival, this key agro-based industry has transformed into a vibrant, self-sustaining sector, achieving performance records on all fronts without any subsidy. However, the underlying factor responsible for this metamorphosis — converting surplus and its products, including and cane juice, into — has unwarranted ecological ramifications, which are cause for concern, though both the sugar industry and cane growers have gained from it. While the output of touched a new peak of 500 million tonnes in 2021-22, that of sugar swelled to a new high of 39.4 million tonnes, of which 3.6 million tonnes was diverted to production.