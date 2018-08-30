Need for introspection

It took the Supreme Court’s intervention on Wednesday to finally bring some semblance of order after the surprise arrests of five well-known civil rights activists under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) by the Pune police. In its interim ruling, the court directed the Maharashtra government to file a response by September 5.

Till that time, the court allowed only house arrests of the activists. In a stinging criticism of the manner in which the raids were conducted and arrests made, Justice D Y Chandrachud, part of Chief Justice Dipak Mishra-led Bench, told the ...