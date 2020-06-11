Needed: Coastal economic zones

It has been 15 years since the Special Economic Zones Act was passed by Parliament. On paper, the results seem impressive. The government claims that as of the end of last year, a total of 240 SEZs were operational (423 were formally approved), with a total investment of over Rs 5.37 trillion.

Over 2 million additional people have found employment in these SEZs, official statistics claim. Yet there is a widespread view that India’s SEZ policy has been less than successful. The agitations over land acquisition and the controversies over adequate compensation to farmers whose land ...