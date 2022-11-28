Nepal's destiny

The results of Nepal’s general election are set to bring the ruling five-party alliance back to power under the stewardship of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who leads the Nepali Congress party. Under the complicated combination of first past the post (FPTP) and proportional representation (PR) for the 275-member Parliament, the alliance, which includes the CPN-Maoist, the main group of former Maoist rebels under Pushpa Kamal Dahal (better known as “Prachanda”), has won some 87 seats and is slated to win half the seats under PR. Though the elections were held on November 20, the final count will be available only on December 8 owing to a re-poll in three constituencies. The Opposition coalition, led by the K P Oli-led Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), or CPN-UML, won or leads in 49 seats in the FPTP system and the UML is leading in terms of PR votes. These leading indicators are good news for India, given the closer relations of the Nepali Congress than those of Mr Oli, who has a pro-Beijing stance. But whether this latest election will bring stability to the mountain country is an open question.
First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 23:05 IST
