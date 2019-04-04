Network science, the new ABCs of life

Every schoolboy must have been taught this story: It is the middle of the 17th century, a wave of bubonic plague is sweeping through England, closing all schools and colleges. Twenty-three-year-old Isaac Newton is forced to leave Cambridge University, where he is a researcher, and go back to his home town in Lincolnshire and seek refuge in the small house where he was born and grew up.

There, one evening, the weather being warm, he went down to the garden and sat down to enjoy a cup of tea in the shade of an apple tree when an apple landed plunk on his head. What made the apple fall straight ...