Networked Bharat

The warp and weft of India’s infrastructure-delivery fabric is being woven together at a hectic pace, overshadowing single-location, lumpy investments of yesteryears. And this decade and the next will see infrastructure companies and construction companies make the unexpected move from building large capex, location-based, standalone projects such as highways, bridges, power plants, ports and airports to linking up utilities delivery.

The action has clearly shifted to a wave of investments in providing connectivity and delivering utilities to the masses. Take the case of the ...