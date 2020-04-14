Never waste a crisis

India is doing a commendable job in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. It took the epidemic seriously unlike some other countries when it emerged on the global horizon and has generally been ahead of the curve. Whether it’s screening of international passengers, quarantine or announcing lockdown, the central government has never been found wavering or hesitant.

The first priority obviously is to save people from this virus. The lockdown was announced when the cases were still very few. It reduced the speed of the spread of the virus and gave the government time to set up the ...