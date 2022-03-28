New crypto tax law discriminatory in treating different assets differently

After a great deal of deliberation, the government told parliament last week that investors won’t be able to set off a loss made in trading in one currency against a gain made in another. Thus, what you lose on the races can’t be used to reduce your tax liability on what you gained at the roundabouts. The change has been incorporated in the Finance Act.

The idea is to discourage people from betting on cryptos. But it’s an unfair decision because it’s discriminatory as this rule doesn’t apply to other assets. It is no excuse to say that uniform ...