New Delhi's counter-terrorism outreach

There was a time when was the most important item on the global agenda. After September 11, 2001, the world woke up to the menace and the US proclaimed the doctrine of “if you’re not with us, you are against us”. Nations far and wide acted with alacrity and were drawn into what was rather grandiosely termed the “global war on terror.” For a fleeting moment, it seemed that even major powers could come together in this campaign that was seemingly global in scope. was termed a transnational problem that could only be dealt with collectively, and so many hoped its overt politicisation would come to an end.