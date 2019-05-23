New govt should provide fiscal stimulus, with the very first budget

Elections are often check points, in an economy and a markets longer term journey. This 2019 check point is now past, and with no big surprises, should allow the Government and the market to quickly focus on the road ahead.

One of the bigger positives of this election verdict is that the new government should have a fair idea of the road map ahead, has the policy making engine running, and can get to work immediately. It also comes after a fairly bumpy economic ride over the last term - where a fair amount of economic reform (GST, IBC) was initiated, and India’s corporate and ...