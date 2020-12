New laws mark the end of innocence

Uttar Pradesh’s “love jihad” law on interfaith marriages carries forward another innovative feature of India’s legal system in these present times. This is the shifting of burden of proof from the State to the accused.

The “innocent until proven guilty” maxim that underpins all law has been stood on its head and it is for the individual to prove their innocence to the State, which assumes that they are guilty. This is unusual because no civilised nation runs its justice system in this fashion and even in India there are serious crimes that do not ...