New order at Mint Road

The government has moved swiftly to appoint Shaktikanta Das, a seasoned bureaucrat and a man with impeccable integrity, as the 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. In normal circumstances, this is a great time to join as a central banker, as India’s retail inflation has been consistently trending not only below the legally-mandated target of 4 per cent but also lower than RBI’s own inflation estimates.

Retail inflation for November has, in fact, fallen to a 16-month low of 2.33 per cent, latest data released on Wednesday showed. In his first media briefing after taking ...