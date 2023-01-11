Next level in AI

Microsoft’s (MS’s) reported plan to invest $10 billion in OpenAI, the non-profit that created the ChatGPT app, has sent Wall Street into a frenzy of speculation about the contours of the deal and the ways in which it could alter business computing. If MS does indeed “get” OpenAI, it would apparently be part of a very complicated deal. Under the reported terms, MS would be entitled to 75 per cent of OpenAI’s future profits until it recoups its initial investment. After that threshold, it would retain a 49 per cent stake in OpenAI. Other who enter with MS would hold 49 per cent between them. The non-profit parent would retain 2 per cent. This implies a current valuation of about $29 billion. Once the initial $10 billion is recouped in profit sharing, there would be a cap on future profits to be pulled out by the investors, which is again highly unusual.

