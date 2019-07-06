Nirmala Sitharaman's first Budget is building blocks for $5-trn economy

Union Budget 2019-20 has provided the building blocks for India’s march towards being a $5-trillion economy.

While the Budget focuses on the core issues of health, education, power, and physical connectivity, it also outlines the vision for a New India that is eager to make a mark in new sunrise sectors like electric vehicles, semi-conductor fabrication, solar photo voltaic cells, lithium storage batteries and space programmes. But beyond this fine balancing act between basic issues and aspirations to emerge as a powerful nation on the global stage, the Budget has made a concerted ...