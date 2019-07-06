Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden Budget hits the right notes to propel growth

Budget 2019 provides the implementation roadmap for the government’s vision of transitioning India to a Rs 5-trillion economy. It focuses on tapping different sources of capital to kickstart investment, strengthening infrastructure, encouraging entrepreneurs and deepening digitisation.

The finance minister has sent a strong signal to the world that India is open for business. Further opening of FDI in aviation, media and insurance sectors, allowing 100 per cent FDI for insurance intermediaries and easing of local sourcing norms for FDI in single-brand retail as also the move to ...