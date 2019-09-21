No-biryani blues

Pakistan’s poor performance at the cricket World Cup this June, when some cricketers looked distinctly unfit and overweight, has prompted the new head coach-cum-chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq, to impose a ban on biryani and junk food at the national camp. He has issued orders that only barbeque items and pasta with lots of fruit should be on the menu for all teams in the domestic season while the same diet plan would be followed in the national camps.

No surprise, the announcement has generated consternation and outrage in equal measure. Haq may have attracted reproach from the ...