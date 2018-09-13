No endgame to the telecom face-off yet

What happens when a telecom market goes, from a phase of fierce competition between multiple companies to a phase with only three effective players? We're going to find out. Before Jio launched its six-month giveaway schemes, there were up to a dozen players fighting for space in each telecom circle.

Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio) swept up the value-conscious Indian consumer with its free calls and bucketfuls of cheap (initially free) data. Within a year, India became the world’s biggest data consumer. Now, three giants are left standing after the Vodafone-Idea ...