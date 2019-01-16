No first use, for us and for all

In my previous column "Towards global no-first use"(November 20), I had argued that as India acquires a reliable nuclear triad — the ability to carry out retaliatory strikes by land, air, sea and under-sea — we must adopt a new approach to our nuclear policy: “The completion of the triad calls for a profound review of India’s policy on nuclear weapons.

Now that we are close to achieving credible second strike capability, we must shift focus from negotiating our way through international nuclear weapons control regimes, to shaping a world where these weapons ...