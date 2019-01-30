No golf course on grazing land: Cong govt overturns Shivraj govt's decision

The government in has decided to strike down the previous (BJP) government's consent to develop a golf course near the capital. The government had allotted 100 acres that was being used to graze cows for the project. Then in the Opposition, the had accused the BJP government of selling land meant for grazing to develop a golf course for bureaucrats who were close to Chouhan. Now, state animal husbandry minister Lakhan Singh has overturned the earlier decision saying his government "would not allow the use of grazing land for any other purpose".

Irani lashes at Tharoor

leader and Union minister on Wednesday accused Lok Sabha member of "insulting Hinduism". Tharoor tweeted a photograph of and his cabinet colleagues taking a dip at 'Sangam' in Kumbh and took a dig at them. "Ganga has to be kept clean and sins are also to be washed here. Everyone is naked in this Sangam. Hail mother Ganga," Tharoor had tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday. Soon after, Irani pointed out that Kumbh was among the largest religious gatherings of the Hindus. "It is appalling and he has done it with tactical support of Rahul Gandhi," she said, claiming that the Congress president's silence amounted to his support to Tharoor's "insult" of the Hinduism.

Waiting for an auspicious day

What is waiting for before expanding his cabinet? Over a month after forming the government, K Chandrasekhar Rao is reportedly waiting for an auspicious day to expand his team. A firm believer in astrology, KCR — as he is popularly known — will set the ball rolling only in February. According to the Telugu calendar, February 5 will usher in Magha masam and the next five days would be good to start on a new project. Observers say announcements pertaining to the expansion will likely take place on February 10 or vasant panchami, a day when goddess Saraswati is worshipped across the country.