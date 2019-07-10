No room for piecemeal policy changes

What’s common between a Netherlands-headquartered multinational group and the changing face of India’s single-brand retail policy? A lot, it seems.

With the government making yet another tweak to the policy, it’s a surprise that for more than a decade now, we are still trying to fix the guidelines for single-brand retail, a category that’s unique to the Indian market and one that’s hardly controversial. Through the piecemeal tweaks and turns over the years, furnishing major Ikea has been a reference point, but the focus has now shifted to Cupertino-based ...