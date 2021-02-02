Not a Budget for employment

The government of India does not recognise any employment problem in the country. Two important statements it made related to the economic situation in the country over the last four days — the Economic Survey and the finance minister’s speech — did not recognise, in any manner, the fact that scores of millions of Indians lost livelihoods in 2020-21.

Most people found ways to reduce their misery with or without help from the government. The government does not recognise this phenomenon and therefore it does not directly address it in the two documents released by it ...