Not a child's play

In my craft business set-up in Santiniketan, a few artisans are direct employees. Many others, especially muslim women, who are famous for their skills in kantha embroidery, choose to work from home and get paid per piece.

Each of the employees at my design studio oversee the work of 25 or 30 women who do the job for us. Many of the other crafts I work with like, wood, metal, bamboo, horn etc are also not by employees but free agents who work on per piece payments. But Santiniketan being a small place, and I having now worked with most of them for over 15 years, they have become ...