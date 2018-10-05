Not a country for old people

Over the years, I’ve often wondered why successive governments have set such miserly pension amounts that it is practically impossible for elders to live independent and dignified lives on them.

Consider the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme through which the Centre gives a monthly pension of Rs 200 to seniors between 60 and 79 years of age, and Rs 500 for those above 80. How is anyone expected to survive on this amount, even assuming they have access to the PDS and subsidised healthcare? This week, 10,000 elders from across the country gathered in Delhi to demand a ...