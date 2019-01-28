Not always politics: Rahul Gandhi is holidaying in Goa with mother Sonia

President and Chairperson Sunday visited a beach restaurant in The two leaders are in the coastal state since Saturday on what leaders said was a "private visit" and did not include meeting party functionaries. Writing about their visit to a beach shack restaurant, Rachna Fernandes, a local resident, said on a social media platform, "awed by his charm and modesty". Fernandes, a dentist, said in her post she was at a seafood restaurant in Betul in south where she bumped into the two leaders. She also posted a picture of the president in a blue T-shirt on her page (pictured).

OROP vs ODOMOS

For the Congress, OROP means "only Rahul, only Priyanka", said President on Monday, giving a new expansion to the initialisation for "the one rank, one pension" scheme. Addressing a BJP Panna Pramukh Sammelan at Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, Shah said the implemented OROP for ex-servicemen in the true sense, while for the Congress it meant something entirely different. National Conference leader (pictured) took to Twitter to respond to Shah’s jibe. Abdullah said the country was suffering from too much “ODOMOS”. "...The rest of the country suffers from too much ODOMOS — overdose (of) only Modi only Shah."

A talented lot

At a recent event in IIT-Bombay, retired judge J Chelameswar began his speech by pointing out that he was finding it difficult in hearing what was being said by the organisers over the microphone. "It could be due to the acoustics of this hall, but I would think at IIT, someone would be able to fix that problem," he said, doffing his hat at the potential of the students gathered.