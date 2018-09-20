Not by hope alone

Belying the government’s expectations, its three-pronged mega plan to provide the steeply-hiked minimum support prices (MSPs) for crops has evoked a lukewarm response from both farmers and states.

This is not surprising even though the government has given it an imaginatively chosen and hope-inspiring name of Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-Aasha) — meaning farmers’ income protection drive. Of the three mechanisms mooted under this umbrella agri-marketing package — the price support scheme, the price deficiency payment scheme, and the private ...