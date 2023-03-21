Not just adaptation

The findings of the Synthesis Report of the Sixth Assessment Cycle (also called Assessment Report, or AR6) of the Intergovernmental Panel on (IPCC) contained a few surprises for . Although the country accounts for less than 5 per cent of historical greenhouse gas emissions and less than half the global average of per capita emissions, Indian scientists who were part of the IPCC warned the country faced the highest risk from the impact of — from heat waves and cyclones to urban and rural displacement. The impacts are already being felt in melting glaciers in the fragile Himalayas, threatening highland populations, and in last year’s heat wave, which impacted wheat output and indirectly led to milk shortages because of the lower availability of cattle fodder. This trend is true of the developing world in general, which is paying the price of the developed world’s 240 years’ folly of untrammelled industrialisation, a fact that the AR6 report underlines. That explains why the Union minister for environment, forest, and climate change, Bhupender Yadav, largely welcomed the grim findings of the report. Mr Yadav pertinently underlined the need for “rapid climate actions” by the world’s wealthy emitters on the basis of the principles of climate justice and equity, and drew attention to the Prime Minister’s October 2022 call for a global mass movement inducing behavioural change in resource utilisation.