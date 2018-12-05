Not luxurious at all

The luxury market in India attracts significant media and popular attention and is mostly believed to be on an upswing. Simultaneously, almost as often, one hears about luxury brands exiting the country or how China is a better bet for them. The truth is somewhere in the middle.

The potential of India's luxury market is evident in its growth. The market has grown at 20 per cent since 2012 and luxury products have grown at 20 per cent to a size of $4 billion. Assets are growing at 22 per cent and are on course to reach a size of $10 billion. Categories such as jewellery, watches, ...