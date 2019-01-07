Not worth the hype

Does organic farming offer many health and environmental benefits? Maybe not. Evidence has already piled up to indicate that organic foods are no better than those produced through regular agriculture.

Studies now show that it may not be all that advantageous for environment as well. A research report published in the latest edition of the prestigious journal Nature claims that organically grown food results in higher emissions and causes bigger climate impact than conventionally farmed food. Even organic meat and dairy products are worse than their normally produced equivalents from ...